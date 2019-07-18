0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Varvitsiotis: Prespa Agreement can be made more useful for both sides through EU talks

Political issues that were largely solved with the Prespa Agreement leave room to do much more in economy, Greece’s Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis told a panel on Wednesday held as part of The Economist conference. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 July 2019 18:27
