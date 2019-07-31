Van Dijk and Rapinoe among FIFA Best player nominees

Berlin, 31 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Liverpool’s Champions League-winning defender Virgil van Dijk and Megan Rapinoe, who inspired the United States to a second straight women’s World Cup title, were among the nominees on Wednesday for FIFA’s “Best” awards.

FIFA said in a statement that Netherlands captain Van Dijk, who also helped shore up Liverpool’s defence as they finished a close second in the Premier League, had been joined on the shortlist by Reds team-mates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Croatia and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric, winner in 2018, was omitted but Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong were included.

For the women’s award, Rapinoe is nominated after winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball for best player at June and July’s World Cup in France. Team-mates Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle are also on the shortlist with Lyon’s Ada Hegerberg among others named.

Last year’s winner Marta of Brazil is not included.

The winners in all categories will be announced at a gala in Milan on September 23.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp and departing US women’s coach Jill Ellis are among the nominees for the coach of the year awards.

Klopp faces competition from two other Premier League coaches. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola won the title by a point from Liverpool last term while Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino lost to Klopp in the Champions League final.

Others contenders include Brazil’s Copa America-winning coach Tite, Ricardo Gareca of runners-up Peru, Djamel Belmadi of African Nations Cup champions Algeria and Marcelo Gallardo, whose River Plate side won the Copa Libertadores.

Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, France’s Didier Deschamps and Fernando Santos of Nations League winners Portugal complete the list of nominees for the men’s prize.

The favourite for best coach of a women’s team would appear to be Ellis, who announced on Tuesday she would leave her job in October having become the first coach to win two women’s World Cups last month.

Also on the 10-person shortlist is Reynald Pedros, who inspired French women’s club side Lyon to their league, cup and Champions League treble.

The public can vote for their preferences via FIFA’s website. The fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The men’s player award used to be called FIFA World Player of the Year before merging with France Football’s Ballon d’Or in 2010. They split again in 2016 and FIFA’s award was rebranded Best Player of the Year.