0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

US Senate Foreign Relations Committee ratifies North Macedonia’s NATO Accession Protocol

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee ratified the Protocol to the North Atlantic Treaty on the Accession of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Silvana Kochovska 26 July 2019 9:21
Back to top button
Close