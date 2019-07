Washington, 20 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US military says it is monitoring the Strait of Hormuz from the air after the seizure of a British tanker.

“We have patrol aircraft operating in international air space monitoring the situation within the Strait of Hormuz,” Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for Centcom, said in an email to dpa.

US Naval Forces within Centcom have been in contact with US ships operating in the area to ensure their safety, Brown added.