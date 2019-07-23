US confirms Esper as secretary of defence, ending leadership gap

Washington, 23 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US Senate on Tuesday overwhelming confirmed former lobbyist Mark Esper as the US defence secretary, ending a seven month period without a congressionally-appointed defence chief.

Esper, who was appointed acting defence secretary in June, replaces Jim Mattis who resigned in December days after Trump made the widely-criticized decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Esper, 55, is a graduate of the elite military academy West Point and a former lobbyist for defence contractor Raytheon.

The confirmation comes as the US is in the midst of escalating tensions with Iran over oil transports in the Strait of Hormuz and the downing of a US drone by Iran.

The Senate confirmed Esper with a vote of 90 to eight, with some of the votes against him coming from Democratic presidential candidates.

President Donald Trump originally nominated Patrick Shanahan, then deputy secretary, for the permanent spot but Shanahan withdrew his nomination after reports of domestic violence between his son and ex-wife.