US approves Taiwan arms sale despite Chinese opposition

Washington, 9 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 2.2 billion dollars worth of arms to Taiwan, the Pentagon said on Monday, despite opposition from China.

Congress had been notified of the decision to approve the sale, which could include 250 Stinger missiles, tanks and related support technology, according to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The arms would help Taiwan to tackle current and future regional threats and improve its security while maintaining political stability and military balance in the region, the DSCA said.

China’s Foreign Ministry criticized the possible arms deal last month amid increased political tensions with Washington. Beijing regards the self-ruled democracy as part of its territory.

A spokesman for Taiwan’s presidential office thanked the US for its support in a statement.

“Taiwan will speed up investment on national defence and continue to strengthen its security partnership with the US and other like-minded countries in order to jointly secure regional safety and stability,” Xavier Chang said.