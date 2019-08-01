US and China praise latest trade talks, but no sign of progress 

The United States and China hailed two days of trade talks, but failed to point to any significant progress out of the latest round of negotiations in Shanghai which concluded on Wednesday.

The Shanghai talks were the first since President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed at the G20 in Japan to resume negotiations and pause any further tariff hikes in their trade war.

China’s Ministry of Commerc said in a statement the two sides had “constructive” and “in-depth” talks, which will continue in September in the US. Similarly, the White House said the talks were “constructive.”

While the Chinese side said the parties discussed Beijing purchasing more agricultural goods from the US, Washington was more explicit, saying the “Chinese side confirmed their commitment to increase purchases of United States agricultural exports.”

Leading the talks were Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the US side, with Vice Premier Liu He and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan for Beijing.

The meeting marked the 12th round of trade talks since the US–China trade war broke out last year.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump also downplayed the chances of progress and insisted he has the upper hand because economic growth is slowing in China.

Prior to the G20 truce, Trump had threatened to impose tariffs on an additional 325 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports, which would mean almost all Chinese goods imported into the US would carry punitive tariffs.

Already, Trump has slapped a 25-per-cent tariff on 250 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods and has also moved against Chinese tech, including telecoms giant Hauwei.

However, Trump has indicated he may give some reprieve to Huawei while talks are ongoing, though he faces push back from China hawks on Capitol Hill.

The US side alleges a compehensive trade deal was nearly reached this year, but China backed out at the last moment.