US Acting Assistant Secretary Reeker travels to Greece and North Macedonia

The US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip T. Reeker will travel to Greece and North Macedonia July 21-27 to engage with government representatives, civil society, and business leaders, US Department of State said in a press statement.

Silvana Kochovska 22 July 2019 9:14

