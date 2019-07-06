0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

UK’s May expects North Macedonia to get a date to open accession talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May at Friday’s meeting in Poznań with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed the EC recommendation for opening accession with North Macedonia and expressed hope that this would happen in October.

Silvana Kochovska 5 July 2019 21:12
