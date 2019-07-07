0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel pays working visit to Skopje

U.S. Representative Eliot Engel, Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, will meet with Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi as part of his visit to the region.

Magdalena Reed 7 July 2019 13:21
