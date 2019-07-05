0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee okays North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol

Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee gives green light to a draft law on North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol to be put on the agenda in the Parliament for ratification, Anadolu news agency reported.

Silvana Kochovska 4 July 2019 21:48
