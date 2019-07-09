Turkey orders arrest of 260 over alleged links to US-based cleric 

Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered the arrest of 250 current and former military personnel and 10 civilians over alleged ties to US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The Turkish government blames Gulen’s network for the 2016 failed putsch by a faction of the military. Ankara has designated the Gulen movement as a terrorist organization.

Gulen – once an ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – denies the allegations.

Prosecutors in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Kocaeli launched separate raids, the report said, targeting active and former soldiers from land, air, naval and coast guard forces.

Prosecutors in Istanbul were seeking to detain 176 active soldiers, the report said. Twenty out of 32 Air Force personnel were already detained in Ankara and 11 other provinces.

Raids targeted 35 suspected Gulen supporters in Izmir and 19 other provinces, while prosecutors in Kocaeli sought to detain 17, including eight former cadets.

The government says many Gulen loyalists infiltrated the state and the military.

A total of 30,559 suspected “Gulenists” are in Turkish jails, “more than 15,000” of whom are from the military, Erdogan said in April.