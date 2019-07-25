Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi dies at 92

Tunis, 25 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi died on Thursday at a military hospital in the capital Tunis, after being admitted the night before.

Essebsi died at 10:25 am (0925 GMT) on Thursday, the presidency said in a statement. He was 92.

His death puts Tunisia at risk of political instability, due to the absence of a Constitutional Court, which would be tasked with declaring the presidency vacant so that an interim president can take over.

Despite the absence of the 12-member court, Parliamentary Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur announced he will serve as an interim president. The 2014 constitution states that Ennaceur can take office for a maximum period of 90 days.

This might lead the elections committee to bring forward the November 12 presidential elections.

Essebsi was hospitalized for four days due to a severe illness late last month. Since then, he has made few appearances in public.

He recently signed a decree to kick off procedures for legislative and presidential elections scheduled for later this year.

He looked frail in his last appearance on Monday when he met with Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

The president’s death comes as Tunisia marks Republic Day on Thursday, the 62nd anniversary of the abolition of the monarchy.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed declared a seven-day mourning period and ordered flags at state institutions to be lowered to half-mast.

Cultural and sports events have been halted until further notice, the state-run news agency reported.

Tunisian television stations have interrupted their broadcast to air recitations from the Koran.

Chahed mourned Essebsi saying he had “a pivotal role in the success of the democratic transition.”

Condolence messages poured in following his death.

Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda movement, expressed his sorrow for Essebsi’s death, saying the late president had made significant contributions to building the state.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, on Twitter, saluted Essebsi as “a man and statesman with great political experience and humanity, who served his country throughout his life” and expressed “sincere condolences to his family and all of Tunisia.”

Tunisia lost one of its most “competent” and “courageous” leaders, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

The upcoming presidential elections will be Tunisia’s third after the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in October.

The North African country is widely seen as the sole democratic success story of the 2010-11 Arab Spring uprisings but has struggled with an economic slowdown and social unrest.