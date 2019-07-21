0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Tsipras to Mitsotakis: Prespa Agreement is now good?

I am pleased the prime minister has decided to maintain the national line on a nationally beneficial agreement, a historic agreement that enhances our Macedonia and Greece's role abroad, said Syriza leader and former Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in his speech related to the government's confidence vote in parliament, MIA reports from Athens.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 11:14

