Tsipras’s leadership on shaky ground as Greeks head to polls

Greeks are voting on Sunday in the country’s first post-bailout parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating that the conservatives could topple leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza party.

“Today we are deciding about our life in the coming four years,” Tsipras said after casting his vote.

The opposition New Democracy (ND) party, led by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is tipped to win around 36 percent of the vote versus 27 percent for Syriza.

That would reflect results seen in recent months in the European Parliament and local elections. Defeats in those polls forced Tsipras to move the parliamentary elections forward by around three months.

“Today, the Greeks are taking their future into their own hands. Tomorrow brings a better day for our country,” Mitsotakis said as he cast his ballot.

Tsipras is seeking a third term, although the first one lasted just a few months, from the January 2015 election until snap polls were called later that year in September amid the turmoil of the Greek financial crisis.

Greece’s third and final bailout expired in August, and the country has since returned to the markets for financing, but years of austerity, pursued at the demands of creditors, have angered the nation, which appears to be ready to elect a new leader.

A diplomatic agreement with North Macedonia, on renaming the former Yugoslav republic, formerly called Macedonia, may have further contributed to Tsipras’s drop in popularity, even if it earned him a co-nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Around 10 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots before polling stations close at 7 pm (1600 GMT). Exit poll results are expected shortly after that, while credible projections based on a partial ballot count are expected around two hours later.