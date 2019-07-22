Tricky start for Ajax in Champions League qualifiers

Berlin, 22 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Ajax have been given a tough start to the Champions League by being paired with Greek title winners PAOK in Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

The Dutch four-time European champions enjoyed a fairytale run to the semi-finals last season and were denied a place in the final only due to an injury-time goal by Tottenham Hotspur, who went on to lose to Liverpool.

This time Ajax start away to PAOK, who won the Greek championship undefeated last term, on August 6/7 with the return in Amsterdam on August 13.

Ajax will be without previous stars Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt who left the club in big money moves to Barcelona and Juventus respectively this close season.

Elsewhere in the champions path, 1967 winners Celtic will meet Romania’s Cluj or Maccabi Tel Aviv if they get past Nomme Kalju of Estonia.

Red Star Belgrade, champions in 1991, were paired with either the New Saints of Wales or Copenhagen if they defeat Helsinki.

In the league qualification path, two-time winners Porto were paired with Krasnodar of Russia and 1988 champions PSV Eindhoven will meet Basel or Linz of Austria.

Winners in the third qualifying round will enter the play-offs which are August 20/21 and 27/28. The Champions League group stage begins September 17 with the final in Istanbul on May 30, 2020.