Training on role of whistleblowers in fighting corruption

Training on the role of whistleblowers in fighting corruption will take place in Skopje on Tuesday, organized by Transparency International-Macedonia and the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2019 8:31
