Top court finds Dutch troops partially liable for Srebrenica killings

Amsterdam, 19 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The Netherlands is partially liable for the deaths of around 350 men in Srebrenica towards the end of the Bosnian War, the Dutch Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

The high court upheld a lower court’s 2017 ruling that found Dutch United Nations peacekeepers to some extent responsible for the murders that took place in 1995.

The town of Srebrenica and the surrounding area were under UN protection during the war, with Dutch peacekeepers responsible for keeping watch over the declared “safe zone.”

The peacekeepers surrendered the enclave to the Bosnian

Serbs in 1995 without firing a shot, just before 8,000 mainly Muslim Bosniaks, mostly men and boys, were slaughtered in the worst mass murder in Europe since World War II.

The peacekeepers had evacuated them from the “safe zone” area as the Bosnian Serb forces began to advance on the site. Those Serb forces would go on to slaughter them.

The Dutch Supreme Court said the peacekeepers knew the Bosniaks were at risk of being being murdered when they were sent away.

But, on the other hand, the court said there would have been a low chance of the survival for the 350 victims had they stayed in the “safe zone,” as the Dutch peacekeepers were outmatched by the Serbs.

Since it was unlikely that the Dutch peacekeepers could have fully prevented the killings, the Supreme Court’s judgement found the state only partially responsible.

The Supreme Court also significantly reduced the amount of compensation awarded to the plaintiffs by the lower court.

The long-running legal battle was launched by victims’ relatives known as the Mothers of Srebrenica. It was centred only on these 350 victims out of the thousands killed.