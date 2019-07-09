0_Macedonia.PortalSociety

Three regional centers to promote secondary vocational education and training

Future activities related to the establishment of regional centers for secondary vocational education and training, for the purpose of qualification and re-qualification according to labor market requirements, are in the focus of Tuesday's discussion organized in cooperation with the European Training Foundation (ETF) and the EU Delegation in Skopje.

Ivan Kolekjevski 9 July 2019 14:14

