Teona Strugar Mitevska scoops ‘Golden Arena’ in Pula

Teona Strugar Mitevska has won the Golden Arena for Best Director for her film God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya at the Pula Film Festival.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 12:26
