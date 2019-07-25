0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Tender issued for 1st section of Skopje-Blace highway

The Public Enterprise for State Roads on Thursday issued a tender for the first section of the Skopje-Blace highway. It involves a two-kilometer road from the Blace border crossing to the entrance of the village of Blace, northern North Macedonia.

Bisera Altiparmakova 25 July 2019 16:40
