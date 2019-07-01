Taliban bombing in Kabul ends with at least six dead, 84 injured 

A car bombing and attack in eastern Kabul on Monday that left at least six people – including two policemen – dead and 84 others injured ended after almost 11 hours.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, which comes as the United States and THE Taliban are engaging in talks to find a solution to the long-simmering conflict.

Two female students were also among those wounded in the attack, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said. Security forces had killed five attackers, he added.

Rahimi had earlier said in a tweet that a Taliban informant had also been identified and arrested by police from the area.

Pictures on social media showed the students’ bloodied faces, with one clutching onto a notebook and pen as they were being taken into a hospital in Kabul.

The attack began with a car bomb exploding in an eastern neighbourhood of the capital, followed by a number of assailants entering a nearby building, Rahimi said.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the target of the attack was an Afghan Defence Ministry logistics and engineering facility.

The assault in Kabul followed a number of deadly Taliban attacks over the weekend that left at least 65 people, mostly security forces, dead across four Afghan provinces.

Talks continued meanwhile between the US and Taliban in the Qatari capital Doha, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Afghan conflict. The talks began on Saturday with hopes of a breakthrough.

More than 50 people have been killed and 352 others injured in at least 10 attacks in Kabul since the beginning of the year.

Many buildings in the area were affected by the explosion. Shamshad, a local TV station that stopped broadcasting immediately after, said that two explosions had taken place and gunfire could be heard.

The station was in close vicinity of the blast.

Shams Amini, a spokesman for the Afghanistan Football Federation, said the initial explosion had taken place right outside the federation compound’s gate. Some colleagues were injured in the blasts but the exact number was unknown, he said.

“I thought it was the last day of my life, [the explosion] was very heavy,” a government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told dpa, saying that a window fell on his shoulder near the site of the blast.

The Taliban has staged attacks in Afghanistan on an almost daily basis. According to experts, the militants believe that military gains could further strengthen their position in political talks.

US and Taliban officials have been meeting since last summer in hopes of finding a political solution to Afghanistan’s almost 18-year war. The last round of talks took place in early May.

The Taliban have so far refused to meet directly with the Afghan government.