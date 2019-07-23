0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesBalkansPolitics

Susanne Schütz: Merkel is committed to European path of Albania, North Macedonia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is very committed to the EU accession process of Albania and North Macedonia, German Ambassador to Tirana Susanne Schütz said on Monday, at a meeting with Albania's Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruci. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 July 2019 11:43
