Sudan military government says soldiers arrested over attempted coup

Khartoum, 12 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Sudan’s military government said late Thursday that a group of soldiers who tried to seize power in a coup has been arrested.

The coup attempt from one section of the army comes just months after a military putsch toppled long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

Twelve officers were arrested and more, including the leader, were being rounded up, the head of the military government’s security committee, General Jamal Omar Ibrahim, said in a statement.

Last week, the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the opposition agreed to a power-sharing deal and a road map towards elections.

“The aim of the attempted coup was to foul the agreement,” the general said, without giving further details.

The opposition – which staged months of protests against al-Bashir – has called for a civilian government.

Last week, the main opposition grouping, Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), and the military agreed to take turns at the helm of a sovereign council for a period of three years, with elections to follow.

The two sides also agreed to investigate recent violence against protesters in the country, which led to dozens of deaths.

On June 3 the security forces launched a crackdown to clear the protesters’ sit-in – which had stayed in place after Bashir’s ousting to call for civilian rule.

Opposition groups say more than 100 people were killed in the crackdown.