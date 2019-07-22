0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

State prisons lack money and professional staff: report

Penitentiary institutions in the country lack funds for management, they are understaffed and overcrowded, also lacking heath services. Resocialization has proven ineffective, it has been concluded.

Bisera Altiparmakova 22 July 2019 17:18
Back to top button
Close