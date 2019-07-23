0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderCrimeCrime.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

SPO’s Katica Janeva’s second phone seized for investigation

A second cell phone belonging to Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva, which was claimed to have been lost, has now been found and seized for investigation. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 23 July 2019 11:15
