SPO’s Katica Janeva’s second phone seized for investigation

Related Articles
North Macedonia, Bulgaria sign protocol on cooperation in combating human trafficking
23 July 2019 14:30
Karakachanov: Zaev, Borisov achieved more in two years than other governments in past twenty years
23 July 2019 14:08
Byrnes shows interest on prosecution draft law, Xhaferi hopes to be adopted by end-August
23 July 2019 13:38
Good Neighbourliness continues, no turning back, Zaev tells BGNES
23 July 2019 12:19
“MKC for Skopje” to mark 56 years since Skopje earthquake
23 July 2019 10:28
Провери го и оваClose
-
It’s evident public prosecutors are fighting against corruption, says Žbogar22 July 2019 14:34
-
Money in “Racket” case paid in cash in two instalments, says Joveski22 July 2019 11:11
-
Vanhoutte on extortion case: Regular prosecution should do its work17 July 2019 14:51