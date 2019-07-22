0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesNational CorrespondentsPolitics

Spasovski: MoI cannot know Janeva whereabouts without court order

The Ministry of Interior cannot know where the country's citizens are at all times unless there is an order by a prosecutor or court, said Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski on Sunday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 21 July 2019 16:47
