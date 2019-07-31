0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Spasovski expects successful police vetting process

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) will carry out two processes in parallel – the first is vetting of the police staff based on personal integrity, professional capacity and verification of their assets and the second is the implementation of GRECO recommendations.

Silvana Kochovska 31 July 2019 16:31
