Spain’s socialists considering coalition government with leftists

Spain‘s socialists are no longer ruling out a coalition government with the leftist coalition Unidas Podemos (UP).

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is ready to negotiate the participation of UP politicians in the government, socialist group spokeswoman Adriana Lastra said on Friday in parliament in Madrid.

Although Sanchez’s Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) clearly won the parliamentary elections on April 28, it missed out on achieving an absolute majority.

The first parliamentary vote on re-electing Sanchez to the prime ministerial post takes place on Tuesday; if necessary, a second vote would take place on Thursday.

The socialists had initially stressed that they wanted to govern without a coalition, in which case the UP, headed by political scientist and former activist Pablo Iglesias, said it would not vote for Sanchez next week.

This attitude was supported by around 70 per cent of the Podemos party base in a survey in which almost 140,000 took part, the party said on Thursday evening.

A few hours after the announcement of this result, Lastra said: “Iglesias is the biggest obstacle.”

Sanchez does not want the UP boss to have a seat at the cabinet table. “There can not be a deputy head of government who claims there are political prisoners in Spain,” Lastra said, referring to Iglesias’ designation of the detained Catalan separatist leaders.

The socialists were, however, open to the participation of other UP politicians.

Sanchez needs an absolute majority of 176 votes in the first ballot on Tuesday. Should he fail as expected, a second round of voting must be held 48 hours after the first vote, according to the constitution.

In the second vote, Sanchez needs a simple majority, but that is far from certain.

Sanchez has been in office since June 2018 when he toppled his conservative predecessor Mariano Rajoy in a vote of no confidence.

He called April’s early election after the Catalan separatists withdrew from his minority government over support for the draft budget in February.