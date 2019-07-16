South Asian rains ease after monsoon weather kills more than 175

New Delhi/Kathmandu, 16 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Widespread flooding across India and Nepal has affected nearly 7 million people and killed at least 175, but the monsoon rains have eased, bringing some relief, officials said Tuesday.

In India’s worst-hit state of Assam in the north-east, as many as 4.3 million residents were impacted – including being displaced, stranded in their homes, or suffering damage to crops and livelihood, officials said.

The floods have submerged 30 of the state’s 33 districts since July 10, forcing 83,000 people to take shelter in 494 government relief camps.

“The rains have stopped and it is now sunny in Assam so we hope the floods will recede,” said senior state official Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Major rivers were flowing above the danger mark in the eastern state of Bihar, affecting an estimated 2.5 million people, government data showed.

Overall, 82 people were killed in drownings, house-collapses and rain-related accidents in seven Indian states since July 10, which includes 25 deaths in Bihar and 15 in Assam.

At least 78 people were killed and 32 went missing in neighbouring Nepal, according to the federal home ministry.

Efforts to distribute relief material and clear highways blocked by landslides had also begun with a let-up in rains, officials said.

In Bangladesh, 16 people died in lightning strikes and flooding at the weekend, officials said. The storms also hit refugee camps housing Rohingya refugees from Myanmar.

Every year, floods triggered by monsoon rains cause widespread death and destruction across South Asia. The deluge also forces large numbers of people to flee their homes.