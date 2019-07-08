0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo

Shekerinska says no negative environmental effects from ‘Decisive Strike’ exercise

We have ensured continual environmental control of the environment before and during international exercise "Decisive Strike" at Krivolak army field. Research has shown there are no negative effects on the environment, said Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Monday.

Ivan Kolekjevski 8 July 2019 13:29
