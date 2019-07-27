0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Serbian Parliament ratifies agreement with North Macedonia on joint controls at Presevo-Tabanovce border crossing

The Serbian Parliament adopted late Friday law on ratification of the agreement between the Government of Serbia and the Government of North Macedonia on establishment of joint traffic control at Presevo-Tabanovce border crossing.

Oliver Brankovic, Serbia 27 July 2019 14:06
