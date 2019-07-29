Russian protest leader Navalny back in jail after alleged poisoning

Moscow, 29 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny was sent back to jail on Monday after being hospitalized for what a doctor who examined him said could have been poisoning with a toxic agent.

Navalny, complaining of eye pain and changes to his skin, was hospitalized on Sunday, a day after more than 1,000 people were detained at a protest in central Moscow.

State media reported that Navalny appeared to have suffered a rash caused by an allergic reaction.

Dr Anastasiya Vasilyeva disagreed, saying in a statement on her Facebook page that there were irregularities in the diagnosis. “There was never an allergy,” she claimed.

Navalny was officially diagnosed with “contact dermatitis” without seeing a toxicologist, Vasilyeva said on Facebook.

“There was no toxicologist consultation. There are no toxicological test results,” Vasilyeva said. “The toxic agent that caused the swelling and rash is unclear.”

Navalny was detained last week ahead of the planned protest and remanded in custody for 30 days for organizing an unauthorized public gathering.

Demonstrators rallied outside the Moscow mayor’s office on Saturday to protest several opposition candidates being rejected from the ballot for upcoming city council elections.

Navalny came second in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election, with about a quarter of the official vote count. He has been repeatedly detained for organizing rallies without state approval.

After re-examining Navalny on Monday, Vasilyeva said his condition had improved and authorities wanted to promptly send him back to jail.

“Alexei has got better after an intense treatment with [steroid medication] prednisolone,” Vasilyeva said on Facebook. Authorities “want him discharged today and sent back to the detention centre.”

She said she was “categorically against” sending Navalny back to the jail where he fell ill. Within hours, Russian state media reported that Navalny was on his way back to jail.

“He was provided the necessary treatment. Today Navalny was discharged,” a hospital representative told state news agency TASS. It cited a law enforcement source as saying Navalny was en route to the detention facility.

Vasilyeva confirmed this in a statement on her Facebook page, saying that a convoy was taking Navalny back to the jail “where there can still be the chemical agent that caused the poisoning.”

Meanwhile on Monday, Russian authorities began legal proceedings on against protesters from the unauthorized rally.

A prominent opposition politician, Ilya Yashin, who was detained during the protest, was remanded in custody for 10 days.

Yashin is one of several opposition politicians whose controversial rejection from the ballot for upcoming city council elections incited the protest.

“The reason for this persecution is my political activity,” Yashin said in a statement. “I am a persistent critic of President [Vladimir] Putin, Mayor [Sergei] Sobyanin and the [ruling] United Russia party. I am a person whose mouth the authorities want to shut.”

The first criminal case against one of the detained protesters was based on an allegation that the protester threw a rubbish bin at police officers, state media reported. The offence – attacking a law enforcement representative – is punishable by up to five years in prison.

Germany’s minister of state for Europe, Michael Roth, accused the Russian authorities of engaging in “brutal violence against peaceful protesters,” according to a statement on Twitter on Sunday.

“The brutal violence against peaceful protesters in Moscow is an attack on democracy and rule of law,” the German minister said.

“The Russian leadership is thereby ignoring principles to which it has committed itself as a member of the Council of Europe and the OSCE,” he said, referring to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.