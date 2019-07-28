Russian fishing boat seized by North Korea released 

A Russian fishing boat seized by North Korea this week has been released, the Russian embassy said on its official Facebook page.

“On July 27, the coordinated work of the Russian diplomatic agency led to a release of the fishing boat Xiang Hai Lin 8,” the statement read, according to translation carried by the Russian news agency Itar-Tass early Sunday.

“At 16:00 local time [0700 GMT], captain Verevka was informed by the North Korean side about the release. At 19:30, the vessel left the Wonsan port’s pier and headed to Sokcho (South Korea), where two South Korean crew members will come ashore,” the statement reads further.

The Xian Hai Lin 8, was detained more than a week ago when it was heading from South Korean territorial waters into the Sea of Japan.

North Korea accused the crew of unlawfully entering its territorial waters.

The crew consists of 15 Russian and two South Korean crew members.

Russia, which neighbours North Korea, has relatively close diplomatic relations with the insular state. Pyongyang and Seoul have been locked in a frozen conflict for decades.