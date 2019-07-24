0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalLocal NewsNational Correspondents

Russian duo Shapovalov & Vershinin holds concert at Ohrid Summer Festival

The Russian cellist Denis Shapovalov and pianist Alexander Vershinin will hold a concert Wednesday evening in the St. Sophia church within Ohrid Summer Festival.

Aleksandar Bacic, Ohrid 24 July 2019 9:27
