Russia seeks US prisoner swap, says too early for alleged spy Whelan 

Russia is seeking a prisoner swap with the United States, but it’s too early to consider alleged US spy Paul Whelan, a senior Russian diplomat said on Monday.

Whelan could possibly be considered after a conviction, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in comments carried by the Russian news agency Interfax.

“We would encourage the Americans to resolve this in a reasonable, balanced manner, without waiting for Mr Whelan to be sentenced,” Ryabkov said.

Russia wants to trade for Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, a former pilot sentenced to two decades in prison for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine.

Yaroshenko was detained in the African nation of Liberia in 2010 and subsequently sentenced in the US. Russian officials have denounced the case as politically motivated.

Meanwhile on Monday, the US embassy in Moscow accused Russian authorities of ill-treating Whelan, who has been awaiting trial since late last year.

Whelan is receiving only basic medical care and needs more than can be provided in the pretrial detention centre, the US embassy said in a statement.

Whelan, 49, was detained in Moscow while allegedly in possession of Russian state secrets. Few details have been made public.

A former marine who worked for US auto parts supplier BorgWarner, Whelan was in Russia for a friend’s wedding, his family has said.