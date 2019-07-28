Russia’s Putin dives to sunken WWII submarine during Baltic Sea visit 

Russian President Vladimir Putin went diving on board a research submarine on Saturday during his trip to the Baltic Sea island of Hogland.

The Russian president accompanied experts to the sea floor to witness a sunken submarine from World War II, several Russian media outlets reported.

One diver attached a commemorative plaque to the wreck in memory of the 40 crew members who died in October 1942 after being attacked.

“I do this because our people work everywhere – in the air, underwater, and under the earth,” Putin said, according to Russian news agency Interfax, after his submarine tour, which lasted about half an hour.

Putin said he was able to view the sunken vessel from all sides, and wanted to gain a better understanding of the work of those who risked their lives every day.

This was not Putin‘s first trip on board a submarine. In 2015, he joined a crew near the Crimean peninsula on the Black Sea.