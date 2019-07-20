0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Ruskoska: New prosecutor’s office can open ‘Empire’ case again

The new prosecutor's office can open case dubbed Empire from the beginning, said Vilma Ruskoska, head of the Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Corruption told radio Kanal 77.

Ivan Kolekjevski 20 July 2019 15:12
Back to top button
Close