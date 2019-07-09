Rural infrastructure improved through 133 IPA-funded projects

Skopje, 9 July 2019 (MIA) – Two newly reconstructed streets and a local roadway in the Skopje municipality of Petrovec will reopen to traffic today after their reconstruction worth EUR 260,000 was funded by the EU, the Ministry of Finance said.

The Petrovec infrastructure reconstruction is part of a larger IPA-grant-financed project for improving municipality services, which the Ministry has recently completed.

With the help of the EU-financed grant worth 12,7 million EUR and a national budget investment of 4,2 million EUR, roads were reconstructed in 58 municipalities across the country.

In total, 133 infrastructure projects were carried out in 78 municipalities to improve the quality of life in rural areas and address infrastructure issues, according to the Ministry. mr/