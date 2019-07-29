0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

Ruling majority, opposition achieve progress on prosecution budget and accountability of prosecutors

The representatives of the ruling majority and opposition at Monday discussions over the law on public prosecution, which is to solve the future status of Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), achieved progress on issues related to increase of the budget of prosecution and on greater accountability of the public prosecutors.

Silvana Kochovska 29 July 2019 20:24
