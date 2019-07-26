Roma legend De Rossi to join Boca Juniors 

Roma great Daniele de Rossi was presented by Argentine club Boca Juniors after the midfielder arrived in Buenos Aires late Thursday.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy, was pictured in the club’s social media.

Rome-native De Rossi had spent his whole career with his hometown club until his contract was not renewed at the end of last season. He made over 600 appearances for the side, twice winning the Italian Cup, with only Francesco Totto playing more for the Giallorossi.