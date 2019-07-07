0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Relations with Serbia are good and improving, Zaev tells Politika

Relations between North Macedonia and Serbia are traditionally good and improving, as shown by Serbian President Aleksandar Vuchic's extending his invitation to the Grdelica Valley highway opening ceremony, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told Serbian newspaper Politika.

Magdalena Reed 7 July 2019 16:12
