Regional roaming charges drop as low as 99%: minister

Starting Monday, roaming charges for outgoing calls in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro drop by 68 percent, incoming calls 31 percent, SMS charges drop by 71 percent and those for Internet use drop by 89 percent. All roaming charges in Albania and Kosovo are reduced by more than 93 percent.

Bisera Altiparmakova 1 July 2019 16:10
