Reeker meets Dimitrov

The US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, who is visiting North Macedonia, met early Friday with the Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Silvana Kochovska 26 July 2019 9:54
