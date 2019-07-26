0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Reeker calls on opposition to demonstrate constructiveness on SPO law

US Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker on Friday urged the opposition to play a constructive role as regards the public prosecution law, which regulates the future status of the Special Public Prosecution, noting that time for political games was 'over.'

Bisera Altiparmakova 26 July 2019 12:12
