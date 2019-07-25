Real Madrid’s Asensio out for 2019 with cruciate tear

Washington, 24 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Marco Asensio has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and the external meniscus of his left knee, Real Madrid confirmed on Wednesday.

“The player will be surgically operated on in the next few days,” the club said online.

Madrid have not put a recovery time on their 23-year-old forward but similar injuries usually require between seven and nine months.

Asensio sustained the injury in the second half of Real Madrid’s friendly win over Arsenal in Washington on Tuesday.