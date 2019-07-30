PSG sign midfielder Gueye from Everton

Paris, 30 July 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Paris Saint-Germain have signed midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton, the French champions confirmed on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Senegalese international has signed a four-year contract, PSG said. The club did not mention a transfer fee, but media reports say the player cost more than 30 million euros (33.4 million dollars).

Gueye, who was part of the Senegal side that lost the recent Africa Cup of Nations final to Algeria, spent four years in England, first with Aston Villa and later with Everton.

He said he felt “immense pride” at joining PSG.