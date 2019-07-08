0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

President Pendarovski at SEECP summit in Sarajevo

President Stevo Pendarovski is taking part July 8-9 at the summit of heads of state and government of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Ivan Kolekjevski 8 July 2019 8:39
