Presentation of changes to the Law on Financial Support of Investments

The minister without portfolio in charge of foreign investments Zorica Apostolska to have a working meeting on Wednesday at the Macedonian Chambers of Commerce, where she will present the changes to the Law on Financial Support of Investments.

Silvana Kochovska 24 July 2019 9:08
