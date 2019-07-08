Pope makes fresh appeal to help migrants in special St Peter’s Mass

Migrants “are the symbol of all the rejects of today’s globalized society” and we all have a duty to help them, Pope Francis said Monday.

Francis spoke during a special Mass in St Peter’s Basilica commemorating the sixth anniversary of his trip to Italy’s Lampedusa island, a landing point for sea migrants from North Africa.

“The weakest and most vulnerable must be helped,” Francis said in a homily. “This, brothers and sisters, is a tremendous responsibility, from which no one is exempt.”

Some 250 people, including migrants and charity workers, were attending the service.

The pope, the son of Italian emigrants to Argentina, is an outspoken advocate of solidarity for migrants and refugees. Lampedusa was his first official pilgrimage as pope.

On Monday, he decried the plight of those who die in desert crossings, are tortured and abused in camps and face rough sea journeys.

Francis’ appeal came amid new stand-offs over migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by private charities, which have once again laid bare EU divisions on migration policy.